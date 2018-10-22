Tahith Chong in line to feature against Juventus

Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong could make his first-team debut in tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Juventus.

The Dutch attacking midfielder, aged 18, trained with Jose Mourinho’s squad in front of the media today.

And with Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard both ruled out of Tuesday night’s game through injury, Chong could be in with a chance of getting some playing time against Juve.

Mourinho took the youngster on the pre-season tour of the USA. He impressed and was given a total of 94 minutes’ action in friendlies against Liverpool, Club America and San Jose Earthquakes. He also featured against Bayern Munich after the Red Devils returned to Europe.

Although he has dropped back down the pecking order since the competitive action started, he could now get his opportunity. A start is unlikely, but Mourinho might decided to name him in the 18-man matchday squad.

Chong joined United from Dutch side Feyenoord in 2016.