Tottenham vs Man City preview

Tottenham Hotspur take on Manchester City in the Monday Night Football game in the Premier League this evening.

A weekend of inactivity has seen champions City drop from the top of the table to third. But victory at Wembley tonight would see them move back above Liverpool and Chelsea. A Spurs win would see them move above north London rivals Arsenal and City into third.

Tottenham team news

Attacking midfielder Dele Alli (hamstring) faces a late fitness test to determine whether he will be able to feature this evening. The England international has missed Spurs’ last four games with his injury.

Left-back Danny Rose (groin) is expected to miss out, while Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) is definitely ruled out.

Man City team news

City are without midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (hamstring).

Danilo (ankle) is nearing full fitness, but the Spurs game could come too soon for him.

Kyle Walker (groin) appeared from the bench against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, while Fabian Delph has shaken off a slight problem.

Tottenham form

Spurs are currently sitting in fifth in the table, but their tally of 21 points is their best ever after nine games of a Premier League season.

So far this month they have recorded 1-0 wins over both Cardiff City and West Ham United.

They have won seven of their nine games so far this season, losing the other two.

But they have lost 10 of their last 15 league meetings with City, including defeats home and away last season.

Man City form

Pep Guardiola’s side remain undefeated in the Premier League this season, boasting a record of seven wins and two draws from their nine games to date.

So far this month, they have drawn 0-0 with title rivals Liverpool and thrashed Burnley 5-0.

They have kept five consecutive clean sheets and will equal a club record if they don’t concede this evening.

Tottenham vs Man City betting

Despite being the away side, Manchester City are the hot favourites with the bookies for this game. Guardiola’s side are 4/6 to win this game, with Spurs at 7/2.

Perhaps the best value is in the draw, which is at 3/1. City’s goalless draw at Anfield and Spurs’ recent low-scoring league games could point to stalemate.

In the goalscorer markets, Spurs striker Harry Kane looks a generous option to score the first goal at 5/1.

We’ve taken our odds from Paddy but there is list of UK betting sites from which you can choose where to place your bet.