Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen out until December

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has been ruled out until December.

The Belgium international sustained a hamstring injury in the win over Huddersfield Town on September 29. Spurs’ medical team have been monitoring the injury since then and it has now been deemed that the centre-back is facing several weeks on the sidelines.

Vertonghen, aged 31, is now due to return to full training in December, the north London club confirmed.

That will give manager Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs fans hope that the former Ajax man could be back to help them over the busy festive period.

But he will definitely miss Premier League games against West Ham United, Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, and the north London derby clash with Arsenal. He was also miss the remainder of the Champions League group stage – the double header against PSV Eindhoven and games against Inter Milan and Barcelona – and the Carabao Cup encounter with the Hammers.