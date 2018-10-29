Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace

Arsenal’s 11-match winning streak came to an end with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace yesterday.

The Gunners fell behind to Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic’s penalty on the stroke of half-time. Goals early in the second half from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appeared to have put Unai Emery’s side on course for a 12th win in a row, but Milivojevic scored a second spot-kick on 83 minutes after Xhaka brought down Wilfried Zaha.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their point at Selhurst Park.

Not easy today but still a point in the pocket not so bad #COYG #A⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7EcMsIlfmu — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) October 28, 2018

Partido difícil, pero seguimos sumando puntos + 1 ⚽️💪🏻 Difficult game, but we continue getting points +1 ⚽️💪🏻 #ComeOnGunners🔴#LT11 pic.twitter.com/hf7vshF9Q1 — Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) October 28, 2018