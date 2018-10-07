Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Fulham

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to this afternoon’s victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Gunners stormed to a 1-5 win to record a ninth successive win in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each got a brace either side of Aaron Ramsey’s first goal of the season as Unai Emery’s side thrashed the Cottagers.

Here’s what the Arsenal squad had to say about their efforts when they posted on Twitter.

Great Performance From The Team Today !!! Thanks For The Fans, Good Atmospere Even Away !! pic.twitter.com/64ARafsW4W — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) October 7, 2018

Súper victoria. Gran trabajo de todos. Vamos por mas. Great win. Great job.

Go GUNNERS “Thanks to our amazing fans “

pic.twitter.com/QqJiX6FAe3 — Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) October 7, 2018

Top performance from the boys thank you to the fans for the great support today #COYG pic.twitter.com/Lx9bRYgzoa — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) October 7, 2018

Watching that 3rd goal go in like #COYG pic.twitter.com/U0Ox4Mj1eq — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 7, 2018

Find someone that hugs you the way I hug @LacazetteAlex. 9.. #COYG pic.twitter.com/riYTp5gHLA — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 7, 2018