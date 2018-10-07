Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Fulham
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to react to this afternoon’s victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The Gunners stormed to a 1-5 win to record a ninth successive win in all competitions.
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang each got a brace either side of Aaron Ramsey’s first goal of the season as Unai Emery’s side thrashed the Cottagers.
Here’s what the Arsenal squad had to say about their efforts when they posted on Twitter.
Team spirit that’s all for today #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/0q7EKeCe3z
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) October 7, 2018
Great Performance From The Team Today !!! Thanks For The Fans, Good Atmospere Even Away !! pic.twitter.com/64ARafsW4W
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) October 7, 2018
9/9 pic.twitter.com/RLxUmy4FtR
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) October 7, 2018
Full of team creativity this afternoon. Gunners all the way⚽️ @Arsenal #ballers #fulars pic.twitter.com/yYxW2q9ZuR
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 7, 2018
270° passing ⚽️@Arsenal #fulars pic.twitter.com/TJhUdIeS53
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 7, 2018
Súper victoria. Gran trabajo de todos. Vamos por mas.
Great win. Great job.
Go GUNNERS
“Thanks to our amazing fans “
pic.twitter.com/QqJiX6FAe3
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) October 7, 2018
5:1 win against Fulham!
A nice victory and a great winning streak
Come on @Arsenal!#wearethearsenal #coyg #yagunnersya #arsenal pic.twitter.com/3Y4Xc9lREm
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) October 7, 2018
Top performance from the boys thank you to the fans for the great support today #COYG pic.twitter.com/Lx9bRYgzoa
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) October 7, 2018
Watching that 3rd goal go in like #COYG pic.twitter.com/U0Ox4Mj1eq
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 7, 2018
Find someone that hugs you the way I hug @LacazetteAlex. 9.. #COYG pic.twitter.com/riYTp5gHLA
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 7, 2018
Get in there! Next three points and nine wins in a row for us now btw the combination to goal 3 was hooooot #FULARS #coyg #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/2TVenaoZsO
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 7, 2018