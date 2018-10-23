Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Leicester

Arsenal made a successful return to Premier League action with a 3-1 win over Leicester City yesterday evening.

Mesut Ozil was the star of the show, scoring the Gunners’ equaliser after Hector Bellerin’s own goal and was the architect of the other two goals.

After the final whistle, the Gunners’ players took to social media to react to a result that saw Unai Emery’s side move up to fourth in the table.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

I think we played some sexy football tonight Proud captain of this team and this club! © #YaGunnersYa ❤ #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/iPFGxViAes — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 22, 2018

Transform your sadeness to a strong positive energy and share it to your team-mate that was my feeling today!!! @MesutOzil1088 thanks captain y mi hermanito @HectorBellerin for the assists #COYG pic.twitter.com/gMnvKpGxaN — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) October 22, 2018

And, the Arsenal win again ✅ pic.twitter.com/sffRO2r4fB — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 22, 2018

That’s What We Like! Another Win! #YaaDigg. Prince Strikes Again pic.twitter.com/qvHgluErR1 — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) October 22, 2018