Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Leicester

Arsenal made a successful return to Premier League action with a 3-1 win over Leicester City yesterday evening.

Mesut Ozil was the star of the show, scoring the Gunners’ equaliser after Hector Bellerin’s own goal and was the architect of the other two goals.

After the final whistle, the Gunners’ players took to social media to react to a result that saw Unai Emery’s side move up to fourth in the table.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.