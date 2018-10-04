Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Qarabag

Arsenal recorded a 0-3 win over Qarabag in their Europa League group game in Azerbaijan this evening.

Summer signings Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi scored their first goals for the club either side of academy graduate Emile Smith-Rowe opening his senior account to give Unai Emery’s side a comfortable victory.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Big away win tonight💪🏻 delighted to score my first senior goal🙏⚽️ @Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/4eE6ZoFPXR — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe_) October 4, 2018

Excellent victory in @europaleague ! So happy to have scored my first goal under my new colors @arsenal 🔴⚪️Thank you Laca 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bopB0FzQuW — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) October 4, 2018

Taking 3 points back to London, massive thanks to the fans that travelled out, safe journey home 🙌 #COYG pic.twitter.com/gwhiNpIlRj — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 4, 2018