Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Qarabag

Arsenal recorded a 0-3 win over Qarabag in their Europa League group game in Azerbaijan this evening.

Summer signings Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi scored their first goals for the club either side of academy graduate Emile Smith-Rowe opening his senior account to give Unai Emery’s side a comfortable victory.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.