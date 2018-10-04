Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Qarabag
Arsenal recorded a 0-3 win over Qarabag in their Europa League group game in Azerbaijan this evening.
Summer signings Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi scored their first goals for the club either side of academy graduate Emile Smith-Rowe opening his senior account to give Unai Emery’s side a comfortable victory.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the game.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
Comebacks like this 🙌🏼 🔴⚪ Successful season debut for me against Qarabag – and already hungry for the next challenges 👊🏼 #Gunners #gibgäs #SeoKol @Arsenal @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/ANZvXst8TZ
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) October 4, 2018
Big away win tonight💪🏻 delighted to score my first senior goal🙏⚽️ @Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/4eE6ZoFPXR
— Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe_) October 4, 2018
Excellent victory in @europaleague ! So happy to have scored my first goal under my new colors @arsenal 🔴⚪️Thank you Laca 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bopB0FzQuW
— Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) October 4, 2018
Assisting the big man 😂 #COYG pic.twitter.com/DEScsie2mX
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) October 4, 2018
Taking 3 points back to London, massive thanks to the fans that travelled out, safe journey home 🙌 #COYG pic.twitter.com/gwhiNpIlRj
— Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) October 4, 2018
Such a warm welcome tonight … Thank you Olympic Stadium Baku 🙏🏼🇦🇿 #M1Ö #UEL #Azerbaijan #YaGunnersYa #BackWithThreePoints @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/dBSh0aMU0I
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 4, 2018
3:0 against Qarabağ FK. It was a tough game but we are very happy with the outcome!
Come on Arsenal 💪🏻 #wearethearsenal #coyg #yagunnersya #arsenal #europaleague pic.twitter.com/MYpSP12GxI
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) October 4, 2018
🔙🔛🔝 Good effort from the team! We take the three points back home to London 👍🏽 8th straight win ✅ #EuropaLeague #sm20 @arsenal
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 4, 2018