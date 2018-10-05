Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Vidi

Chelsea toiled to a 1-0 win over Hungarian champions Vidi in last night’s Europa League game at Stamford Bridge.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute.

The result leaves the Blues top of group L with two wins from their first two games.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.