Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to thrashing Burnley

Chelsea coasted to a 0-4 win over Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon.

The Blues moved up to second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool, with three points from their encounter with the Clarets.

Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek eased Maurizio Sarri’s side to victory. Loftus-Cheek is now on four goals in two games after his Europa League hat-trick in midweek.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about Sunday’s game.

Great result to keep fighting for the Premier League!!! Happy for the three points and for helping the team with another goal! Go Chelsea!! pic.twitter.com/S2ag0Ridf6 — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 28, 2018

Brilliant performance from the lads today. Happy to get on the scoresheet aswell. #ComeOnChelsea 😀💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/fBt0ODg2mq — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley8) October 28, 2018

Great win today! 3 points and clean sheet! Come on @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/4xyZorXEyh — kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) October 28, 2018

Three points and a clean sheet! Great to get on the scoresheet again. Well played boys. 💪🏾🔵😁 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/60eeIBGPsV — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) October 28, 2018

Another good week for the @chelseafc team with this victory pic.twitter.com/OHBEA52TR4 — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) October 28, 2018