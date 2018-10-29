Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to thrashing Burnley

Chelsea coasted to a 0-4 win over Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon.

The Blues moved up to second in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool, with three points from their encounter with the Clarets.

Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek eased Maurizio Sarri’s side to victory. Loftus-Cheek is now on four goals in two games after his Europa League hat-trick in midweek.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about Sunday’s game.