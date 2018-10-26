Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea stars celebrate beating BATE Borisov

Chelsea eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Belarussian side BATE Borisov in last night’s Europa League game at Stamford Bridge.

Academy product Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored all three goals for Maurizio Sarri’s side, who were in front within two minutes and 2-0 up after just eight minutes.

After the final whistle, several of the Blues’ players – including match-winner Loftus-Cheek – took to social media to celebrate their win. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts and particularly about Loftus-Cheek’s hat-trick.