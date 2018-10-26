Tweets and Photos: Chelsea stars celebrate beating BATE Borisov
Chelsea eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Belarussian side BATE Borisov in last night’s Europa League game at Stamford Bridge.
Academy product Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored all three goals for Maurizio Sarri’s side, who were in front within two minutes and 2-0 up after just eight minutes.
After the final whistle, several of the Blues’ players – including match-winner Loftus-Cheek – took to social media to celebrate their win. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts and particularly about Loftus-Cheek’s hat-trick.
Proud to score my first ever hat-trick and buzzing with the win. A night to remember! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/agPELugK56
— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) October 25, 2018
I'm very happy to complete 250 appearences for @chelseafc! Thank you for the fans for all the support, thank you to the staff and the board of Chelsea FC and my teammates! #250appearences #CFC #W22 #Comeonblues #comeonchelsea pic.twitter.com/HtonO7xotd
— Willian (@willianborges88) October 25, 2018
Well done @rubey_lcheek on your first ever hat trick. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/g2Q8wIjkGO
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 25, 2018
The night belongs to @rubey_lcheek! Congratulations! 9/9 points in our #UEL group ✔ #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #CFC @ChelseaFC
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 25, 2018
Good victory today.. Continue working , to get always better!!
C’mon Chelsea!!! pic.twitter.com/EdYiaoOL9K
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) October 26, 2018