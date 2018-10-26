Tweets and Photos: Chelsea stars celebrate beating BATE Borisov

Chelsea eased to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Belarussian side BATE Borisov in last night’s Europa League game at Stamford Bridge.

Academy product Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored all three goals for Maurizio Sarri’s side, who were in front within two minutes and 2-0 up after just eight minutes.

After the final whistle, several of the Blues’ players – including match-winner Loftus-Cheek – took to social media to celebrate their win. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts and particularly about Loftus-Cheek’s hat-trick.

Proud to score my first ever hat-trick and buzzing with the win. A night to remember! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/agPELugK56 — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) October 25, 2018

I'm very happy to complete 250 appearences for @chelseafc! Thank you for the fans for all the support, thank you to the staff and the board of Chelsea FC and my teammates! #250appearences #CFC #W22 #Comeonblues #comeonchelsea pic.twitter.com/HtonO7xotd — Willian (@willianborges88) October 25, 2018

Well done @rubey_lcheek on your first ever hat trick. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/g2Q8wIjkGO — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) October 25, 2018