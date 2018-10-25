Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool moved to the top of their Champions League group with a comfortable 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade last night.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah (two) and Sadio Mane secured all three points for the Reds at Anfield.

After the final whistle, several players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

Anfield nights… good result and clean sheet thanks for your support. Onto the next one #LFC pic.twitter.com/rMksYYXg68 — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) October 24, 2018

It was another lovely @ChampionsLeague night at Anfield Thank you all for the support and giving the positive vibe towards the game. Last but not least, congratulations on your 50th Liverpool goal @MoSalah! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/QFqSfKK5Ul — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 24, 2018