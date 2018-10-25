Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool moved to the top of their Champions League group with a comfortable 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade last night.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah (two) and Sadio Mane secured all three points for the Reds at Anfield.

After the final whistle, several players took to social media to give their thoughts on the game.

Here’s what they had to say.

View this post on Instagram

Well done boys‍♂️

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning Reds #UCL #YNWA

A post shared by Adam Lallana (@officiallallana) on