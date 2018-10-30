Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Spurs

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the season and moved back to the top of the Premier League table with victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last night.

Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal of the game as champions City recorded a narrow win against Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs.

Algeria international Mahrez converted Raheem Sterling’s cross to give his side a sixth-minute lead that they kept for the remainder of the game.

After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.