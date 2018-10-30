Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Spurs

Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the season and moved back to the top of the Premier League table with victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last night.

Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal of the game as champions City recorded a narrow win against Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs.

Algeria international Mahrez converted Raheem Sterling’s cross to give his side a sixth-minute lead that they kept for the remainder of the game.

After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to give their reaction to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Crucial win against a really tough opponent Not the best conditions to play but we get the win. #NewLevels pic.twitter.com/RzGRpoXGY2 — David Silva (@21LVA) October 29, 2018

Valiosos tres puntos en Wembley y ante un gran rival para seguir arriba//Secured big three points at Wembley, taking on a tough rival to hold the top. C'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/4GzR8neqqw — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) October 29, 2018

What a win! Thanks to the fans for the amazing support! How happy does John Stones look?

@ManCity pic.twitter.com/I63XnfO0VS — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) October 29, 2018

@mahrez22 Back to Manchester with all 3 points pic.twitter.com/f2E5kCn84z — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 29, 2018

Not the best mendy tonight but congrats to the team for the 3 points on a difficult pitch ➕3️⃣ #SharkTeam pic.twitter.com/EM8tEXSU7d — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) October 29, 2018