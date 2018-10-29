Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Everton

Manchester United recorded a 1-2 win over Everton in yesterday’s Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial secured all three points for United, who held on for victory after Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a 77th-minute penalty.

The win took United up to eighth in the table.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their reaction to the match.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Great win and thanks to the fans for your amazing support ! @ManUtd #ThanksGod — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) October 28, 2018

Good 3️⃣ points today.

The character and team spirit was spot on!

Thanks to all the @ManUtd fans that came out today you were rocking!

— Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 28, 2018