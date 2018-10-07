Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Newcastle
Manchester United came from 0-2 down to record a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Saturday tea-time kick-off in the Premier League.
Early goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put the Magpies in the box-seat inside 10 minutes at Old Trafford.
That was the way it stay until the 70th minute, when Juan Mata pulled a goal back. Anthony Martial equalised on 76 minutes, before Alexis Sanchez scored a last-minute winner.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.
Cos we are @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/ht9JEuxRF8
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 7, 2018
That winning feeling #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0MvYvhe7Js
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) October 6, 2018
⚪⚫ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/qOcE96qXUF
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) October 6, 2018
This is all #mufc pic.twitter.com/IlehsWrR2S
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 6, 2018
Massive belief from all the lads to bring it back. We keep working #MUFC pic.twitter.com/U2NpYAXWZE
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 6, 2018
That’s more like it! Old Trafford was buzzing. Thanks for sticking with us! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ej4F6POjsN
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) October 6, 2018
Yesssssssss #United
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 6, 2018