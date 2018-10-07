Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to comeback win over Newcastle

Manchester United came from 0-2 down to record a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Saturday tea-time kick-off in the Premier League.

Early goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put the Magpies in the box-seat inside 10 minutes at Old Trafford.

That was the way it stay until the 70th minute, when Juan Mata pulled a goal back. Anthony Martial equalised on 76 minutes, before Alexis Sanchez scored a last-minute winner.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.

Massive belief from all the lads to bring it back. We keep working #MUFC — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 6, 2018