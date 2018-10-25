Video: Arsenal players training at Sporting Lisbon

Arsenal’s players trained on the pitch at the Estádio José Alvalade ahead of this evening’s Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

After arriving in Portugal yesterday, the Gunners headed to the stadium for a final training session before the match.

Unai Emery and his players are hoping to make it 11 successive wins in all competitions when they face Sporting later today.

You can see footage of Mesut Ozil and his team-mates in action during yesterday’s training session in the video below.