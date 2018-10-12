Video: Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson stars for England U21s vs Andorra U21s (individual highlights)
Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson stole the show on his England Under-21 debut.
The 18-year-old came on as a 72nd-minute substitute to make his first appearance for Aidy Boothroyd’s side, who booked their place at next year’s European Championship with a 7-0 win over Andorra yesterday evening.
Nelson, who is currently on a season-long loan at German club Hoffenheim, bagged a goal and an assist during his 20-minute cameo.
You can see his individual highlights in the video below.