Video: Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson stars for England U21s vs Andorra U21s (individual highlights)

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson stole the show on his England Under-21 debut.

The 18-year-old came on as a 72nd-minute substitute to make his first appearance for Aidy Boothroyd’s side, who booked their place at next year’s European Championship with a 7-0 win over Andorra yesterday evening.

Nelson, who is currently on a season-long loan at German club Hoffenheim, bagged a goal and an assist during his 20-minute cameo.

You can see his individual highlights in the video below.