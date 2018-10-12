Video: Burnley’s Sam Vokes scores a consolation goal as Wales lose 1-4 to Spain (highlights and goals)
Spain thrashed Wales 1-4 in a friendly at the Millennium Stadium yesterday evening.
A first-half brace from Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer and goals from Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos and Real Betis’ Marc Bartra gave La Furia Roja a comfortable victory.
Burnley striker Sam Vokes grabbed an 89th-minute consolation goal for the hosts, who were without their La Liga-based star man Gareth Bale for this game.
You can see all the goals and highlights from the match in the video below.