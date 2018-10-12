Video: Celtic’s Kieran Tierney scores an own goal as Scotland lose to Israel

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney scored Israel’s winning goal as Scotland suffered an embarrassing Nations League defeat lost night.

A miscued clearance from Tierney ended up in his own net to give Israel a 2-1 win.

Charlie Mulgrew had given Alex McLeish’s side a first-half lead from the penalty spot.

But a goal from Dor Peretz and Tierney’s 74th-minute own goal condemned Scotland to defeat to the team ranked 94th in the world.

The visitors also had John Souttar sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence.