Video: Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd return

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was at Old Trafford last night ahead of this evening’s Champions League clash with his former club Manchester United.

The Portugal international and his team-mates were on the pitch at the stadium in preparation for tonight’s game.

It was familiar surroundings for Ronaldo, who played for United between 2003 and his £80m transfer to Real Madrid in 2009.

You can see Ronaldo and his Juve colleagues walking around the Old Trafford pitch in the video below.