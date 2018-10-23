Video: Cristiano Ronaldo talks ahead of Man Utd clash

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo held a press conference at Old Trafford last night ahead of his return to face former club Manchester United tonight.

Ronaldo and his side play the first of a Champions League group stage double header in Manchester this evening.

During his surprise appearance at Juve’s pre-match press conference, the 33-year-old said he is a happy man as he addressed rape allegations made against him by Kathryn Mayorga.

He told reporters: “I am always smiling, a happy man.

“I play in a fantastic club, have a fantastic family. I have four kids, I am healthy – I have everything, so the rest doesn’t interfere on me.

“I am not going to lie on the situation. I am very happy. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too.

“I enjoy football, my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life and, of course, the truth is always coming in a first position, so I’m good.”

You can see his press conference in the video below.