Video: David De Gea and Chelsea stars arrive in Cardiff

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and a quartet of Chelsea players have arrived in Cardiff ahead of Spain’s Nations League clash with Wales.

The Blues quartet of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, right-back Cesar Azpilicueta, left-back Marcos Alonso and striker Alvaro Morata were all on the flight that landed in the Welsh capital earlier today.

Luis Enrique’s side are in action at the Millennium Stadium tomorrow evening.

You can see Spain’s arrival in the video below.