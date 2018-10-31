Video: Derby loanee Fikayo Tomori scores an own goal against parent club Chelsea

Chelsea gave permission for two of their players currently on loan at Derby County to play against them in this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie… and one theory why that was the case reared its head early in the first-half.

Defender Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring for his parent club by scoring an own goal.

The 20-year-old centre-back’s wildly miscued clearance sliced into his own net inside the first five minutes.

Tomori and fellow Blues youngster Mason Mount both started for Frank Lampard’s Rams this evening.

You can see Tomori’s own goal in the video below.