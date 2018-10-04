Video: Emile Smith-Rowe’s first Arsenal goal and individual highlights vs Qarabag

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith-Rowe bagged his first goal for the club in this evening’s Europa League game against Qarabag.

The academy product, aged 18, scored the second goal in a 0-3 win for the Gunners in Azerbaijan.

Smith-Rowe coolly slotted the ball under Qarabag goalkeeper Vagner in the 53rd minute of tonight’s match.

You can see his goal and other individual highlights from the match in the video below. Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown and Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle can be heard heaping praise on the teenager.