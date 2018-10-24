Video: Jose Mourinho appears to question Man Utd’s ambition after Juventus defeat

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appeared to take a dig at his club’s ambition after last night’s Champions League defeat to Juventus.

The Portuguese boss praised the Italian side’s talent, ambition and determination to sign the best players in the world. Those pointed comments seemed to reference United’s lack of activity in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho’s side struggled to make an impact against the Serie A champions in last night’s 0-1 loss at Old Trafford.

You can see Mourinho’s post-match press conference in full in the video below.