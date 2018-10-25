Video: Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade (goals & highlights)

Liverpool recorded a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in last night’s Champions League group game at Anfield.

Mo Salah’s brace was bookended by goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as the Reds coasted to three points and moved to the top of Group C.

Salah scored on the stroke of half-time, then converted a penalty early in the second half to take him to 50 goals for Liverpool.

You can see all four goals and the rest of the match highlights in the video below.