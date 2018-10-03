Video: Liverpool training ahead of Napoli game

Liverpool’s players took part in a final training session before this evening’s Champions League clash with Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo last night.

The Reds were able to get to grips with the playing surface and their surroundings during an evening session shortly after arriving in Italy on Tuesday afternoon.

You can see manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff putting the squad through their paces in the videos below.

In-form striker Daniel Sturridge is among those in action.

Live training from Stadio San Paolo ahead of tomorrow’s clash with @sscnapoli. 🔴⚽ https://t.co/qcP43fYhsS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2018