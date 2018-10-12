Video: Liverpool’s Dom Solanke scores for England U21s vs Andorra U21s

Liverpool striker Dom Solanke was on the scoresheet for England Under-21s as they recorded a 7-0 win over Andorra Under-21s and qualified for next summer’s European U21 Championship.

Solanke came on as a 73rd minute replacement for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He scored England’s fifth goal in the 81st minute.

The 21-year-old was played through on goal and coolly rounded the goalkeeper before applying the finish.

Solanke is yet to feature for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season. He scored one Premier League goal last term.