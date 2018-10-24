Video: Man Utd 0-1 Juventus (highlights)

Manchester United slipped to a 0-1 home defeat to Serie A champions Juventus in last night’s Champions League group stage game at Old Trafford.

Paulo Dybala’s first-half strike proved to be the only goal, securing all three points for Juve and putting them in a commanding position at the top of the group.

The Red Devils rarely threatened, with just one shot in the first-half and only a single serious effort at goal after the break.

You can see Dybala’s goal and other highlights from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to his former club in the videos below.



