Video: Man Utd player surprises Liverpool starlet in his underpants

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has given Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn a bit of a fright.

The pair are currently on loan together at Sheffield United.

To celebrate Woodburn’s 19th birthday yesterday, Henderson posted a video of him surprising the dazed Wales international.

Woodburn can be seen coming out of his room wearing just his pants and seemingly picking his nose when Henderson jumps out on him.

The befuddled Liverpool player gives a sort of grunted yelp before heading back into his room.