Video: Man Utd train ahead of Valencia clash
Manchester United attempted to put Saturday’s defeat to West Ham United as they stepped up their preparations for their Champions League clash with Valencia.
The Red Devils will hope to move on from their poor run of domestic form behind them by securing a second successive group stage win.
Manager Jose Mourinho and his players were on the training ground at Carrington earlier today to turn their attention to the European fixture.
You can see them in action in the video below.
Preparations for Valencia: ✅ #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/0dawggZfIp
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 1, 2018
Nemanja Matic is up for the fight on Tuesday night. ✊ #MUFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/rqXJManu2a
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 1, 2018