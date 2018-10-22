Video: Man Utd training ahead of Juventus clash

Manchester United’s players have been in action on the training ground at Carrington this morning as they prepare for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Juventus.

The Red Devils host Cristiano Ronaldo and the Serie A champions at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of that, there was time for some preparations in front of the cameras this morning.

You can see the players making their way out for training in the video below.

Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic worked on their touch with a game of foot table tennis!

And here are a selection of photos from today’s session.