Video: Marcus Rashford on target in England training

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s eye for goal was in excellent working order in England training today.

The 20-year-old is part of Gareth Southgate’s squad preparing for the forthcoming games against Croatia and Spain. He was in action today at the Three Lions’ St George’s Park base.

He shared a video compilation of him finding the net on multiple occasions during a drill in which he had to take on one defender and the goalkeeper.

You can see how he got on in the video below.