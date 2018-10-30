Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Spurs’ defeat to Man City

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino criticised his side for conceding a poor goal cheaply and so early in last night’s defeat to Manchester City.

But he said he was proud of his players’ comopetitive performance for the rest of the match.

Riyad Mahrez’s sixth-minute strike proved to be the only goal of the game.

Pochettino refused to blame the state of the Wembley pitch, which had been used for NFL games over the weekend, for his side’s defeat.

You can see his post-match press conference in the video below.