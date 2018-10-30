Video: Paul Pogba mocks his Everton penalty with ‘run-up’ to his car

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has defended his ridiculous penalty against Everton last weekend in tongue-in-cheek fashion by suggesting he approaches his car in the same manner.

Posting a video on Twitter this afternoon, Pogba posed the question: “How do I get to my car?”

The answer was in a stuttering walk that poked fun at the 26-step run-up he made at Goodison Park last weekend. The spot-kick was saved by Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford, but Pogba did manage to open the scoring from the rebound.