Video: Paul Pogba mocks his Everton penalty with ‘run-up’ to his car
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has defended his ridiculous penalty against Everton last weekend in tongue-in-cheek fashion by suggesting he approaches his car in the same manner.
Posting a video on Twitter this afternoon, Pogba posed the question: “How do I get to my car?”
The answer was in a stuttering walk that poked fun at the 26-step run-up he made at Goodison Park last weekend. The spot-kick was saved by Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford, but Pogba did manage to open the scoring from the rebound.
‘How do I get to my car’
🚗 pic.twitter.com/HkmUX4k9oa
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 30, 2018