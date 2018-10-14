Video: Paul Pogba shows off his ball juggling skills in France training

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is cutting a very different figure in France training from the one seen at Carrington in recent weeks.

The World Cup winner looked relaxed as he showed off his ball juggling skills during a session earlier today.

Coach Didier Deschamps didn’t seem overly impressed as he wandered past Pogba and then back in the other direction.

And it isn’t immediately clear why the United star isn’t involved in the exercise being undertaken by a group of team-mates behind him.