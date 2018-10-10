Video and Photo: Henrikh Mkhitaryan trains with Armenia

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been training with the Armenia national team today.

The 29-year-old and his international colleagues face Gibraltar on Saturday, then Macedonia on Tuesday.

You can see their star man in action on the training pitch in the video below.

Mkhitaryan also posted on social media to share a photo of himself taking part in Wednesday’s session.

The Gunners star wrote: “Full focus on the Armenia national team.”

Mkhitaryan will hope to add to his 76 caps and 25 goals for his country.