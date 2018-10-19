Video and Photos: Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and James Milner training

Injured Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and James Milner look set to be available for tomorrow’s return to Premier League action against Huddersfield Town.

Van Dijk has been nursing a rib injury, Salah sustained a hamstring injury on Egypt duty, while Milner suffered a hamstring injury of his own before the international break.

It appears that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be able to call upon the three players against the Terriers after they trained at Melwood today.

But there was no sign of Sadio Mane, who underwent surgery on a hand injury earlier this week and will be considered a major doubt for tomorrow’s game.

Also absent was midfielder Naby Keita, who is expected to miss the match due to the hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Guinea.

You can see a selection of images and video footage from today’s training session at Melwood below.