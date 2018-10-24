Video: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham (goals & highlights)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League campaign is hanging by a thread after a 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven this evening.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side came from behind to take a 1-2 lead in the Netherlands. Goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane appeared to have put Spurs on course for victory.

But a moment of madness from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saw him sent-off and his side forced to play the closing stages with 10 men.

PSV’s Luuk de Jong bagged an 87th-minute equaliser to ensure the points were shared.

You can see all four goals and the other highlights from the match in the video below.