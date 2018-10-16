Video: Raheem Sterling (two) and Marcus Rashford fire England to victory over Spain (goal and highlights)

England recorded a 2-3 win over Spain in their Nations League clash in Seville last night.

The Three Lions raced into a 0-3 lead at half-time.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the 16th minute after being played in by Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Rashford then get on the scoresheet after captain Harry Kane held up the ball, before putting him in on goal.

Sterling got his second and England’s third after a passing move through the heart of the Spain defence.

Here are the goals and highlights from the match.