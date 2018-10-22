Video: Reiss Nelson scores twice for Hoffenheim vs Nürnberg

Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson is flying at the moment.

Hot on the heels of a goalscoring debut for England Under-21s during the international break, the 18-year-old was on the scoresheet for loan club Hoffenheim in their Bundesliga victory over Nürnberg on Saturday.

Nelson bagged two of the goals in a 3-1 win for Hoffenheim. He scored his side’s equaliser, then fired in from a tight angle to put them in front.

You can see his second goal and a post-match interview in the video below.