Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek discusses his first professional hat-trick

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored the first hat-trick of his professional career in last night’s Europa League victory over BATE Borisov.

England international Loftus-Cheek, aged 22, scored all three goals in a 3-1 win for the Blues, with his first goal coming inside two minutes.

After the final whistle, he gave his reaction to his achievement in a post-match broadcast interview. You can see what he had to say – with the matchball tucked under his arm – in the video below.