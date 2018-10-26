Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek hat-trick fires Chelsea to victory over BATE

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored his first professional hat-trick to fire the Blues to victory over BATE Borisov at Stamford Bridge last night.

The England international gave the hosts the lead inside two minutes. He struck again just six minutes later, before completing his hat-trick in the second half, to give Chelsea a comfortable victory and a six-point lead at the top of Group L.

You can see the match highlights, including all three of Loftus-Cheek’s goals, in the video below.