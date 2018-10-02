Video: Spurs training ahead of Barcelona game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have begun their final preparations ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group stage against Barcelona.

The Spanish champions visit Wembley to face Spurs in their second group game.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino and the Tottenham players were out on the training pitches at their Hotspur Way base this morning to get ready for the big match.

You can see footage of the Spurs players going through their warm up routine at the start of the session in the video below.