Video: Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama scores for Kenya vs Ethiopia
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama was on the scoresheet for Kenya as they recorded a 0-3 win over Ethiopia in an African Nations Cup qualifier today.
Wanyama, who captains the Haramabe Stars, scored his side’s third goal from the penalty spot.
After a long delay before he was able to take the penalty, the Spurs man sent the Ethiopia keeper the wrong way and coolly sent his spot-kick into the net with a side-footed effort.
You can see fan footage of Wanyama’s penalty in the video below.
Here’s what he had to say about the game.
Great win by the team,always happy to be on the scoresheet and thanks to the amazing support from the fans 🙌🏾 #HarambeeStars #AFCON2019Q pic.twitter.com/6Yk4i4ovwU
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) October 14, 2018