Video: Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama scores for Kenya vs Ethiopia

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama was on the scoresheet for Kenya as they recorded a 0-3 win over Ethiopia in an African Nations Cup qualifier today.

Wanyama, who captains the Haramabe Stars, scored his side’s third goal from the penalty spot.

After a long delay before he was able to take the penalty, the Spurs man sent the Ethiopia keeper the wrong way and coolly sent his spot-kick into the net with a side-footed effort.

You can see fan footage of Wanyama’s penalty in the video below.

Here’s what he had to say about the game.