Video: Usain Bolt scores his first goals for Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt has opened his goalscoring account for Australian side Central Coast Mariners.

The Olympic sprint legend, who is currently on trial at the A-League team, scored two goals during a friendly victory over Macarthur South West United.

Bolt, aged 32, grabbed his first goal with a Romelu Lukaku-esque run and left-footed finish.

The Jamaican superstar, who was playing up front with on-loan Aston Villa misfit Ross McCormack, added a second when he was presented with an open goal.

You can see both goals in the video below.