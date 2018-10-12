Video: Usain Bolt scores his first goals for Central Coast Mariners
Usain Bolt has opened his goalscoring account for Australian side Central Coast Mariners.
The Olympic sprint legend, who is currently on trial at the A-League team, scored two goals during a friendly victory over Macarthur South West United.
Bolt, aged 32, grabbed his first goal with a Romelu Lukaku-esque run and left-footed finish.
The Jamaican superstar, who was playing up front with on-loan Aston Villa misfit Ross McCormack, added a second when he was presented with an open goal.
You can see both goals in the video below.
Here it is, @usainbolt, the footballer, scores his maiden Mariners goal. What a moment! Don't think limits! ⚡️ #SWSvCCM #CCMFC 🎥@FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/X7zrqmrYCZ
— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018
BOLT HAS HIS BRACE! ⚡️
That's two goals tonight for @usainbolt!! What a moment in sport, don't think limits! #CCMFC 🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/0NeIH9i49V
— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018