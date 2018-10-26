Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer rumours quashed by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has rejected speculation that he is considering re-signing striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Swedish veteran, aged 37, has been touted for a return to Old Trafford in a loan move during the Major League Soccer close season.

Ibrahimovic has impressed for LA Galaxy since leaving United at the start of the year, scoring 22 goals in 26 MLS appearances.

But asked about the prospect of bringing the former Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Ajax back to the club, Mourinho delivered a firm rebuttal.

Asked if he thought a deal to sign Ibrahimovic was possible, he replied: “No.”

A question asking whether he would consider such a deal, he delivered the same answer.

Bringing Ibrahimovic back was reported to have been under consideration to ease the workload on out-of-form Romelu Lukaku and increase United’s goal threat. But Mourinho’s comments suggest that an Old Trafford comeback is not on the cards for Zlatan.