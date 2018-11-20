20 players you forgot had played for Manchester United

Manchester United players are perhaps the best-known footballers in the world. But for those who made only fleeting appearances for the Red Devils or built their careers elsewhere, their United connections can get lost in the mists of time.

Here are 20 players you forgot had played first-team football for United.

DISCLAIMER: We can accept no liability if you did remember some of these players playing for Manchester United.

Richie Wellens

Wellens is best-known as stalwart in the midfields of Blackpool, Oldham Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Leicester City. But it was Manchester United where he came through the ranks, playing in the youth team alongside Wes Brown and John O’Shea. His only first-team appearance for the Red Devils came when he made a substitute appearance in a League Cup defeat to Aston Villa in October 1999. His United connections might have played a part in a brief spell at Salford City in 2016. He was manager of Oldham until their relegation at the end of last season.

Paul Rachubka

The US-born former England Under-20 goalkeeper has a list of former clubs as long as your arm. But at the top of the list is United, who he played for from the age of ninea after being scouted by Brian Kidd. Rachubka made three first-team appearances: a Club World Championship game against South Melbourne, a League Cup tie against Watford and a Premier League match against Leicester City. He didn’t concede a goal in any of his appearances. His most settled and prolonged spell of regular football was at Blackpool between 2007 and 2011. He has also played for Huddersfield Town and Oldham Athletic among many others. He was most recently on the books of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters.

Andy Goram

Three former Oldham players in a row, though Goram is the only one to have joined United after playing for the Latics. Having also clocked up plenty of appearances for Rangers and Hibernian, the Scotland international was winding down his career when Sir Alex Ferguson brought him in. He was signed on loan from Motherwell for the closing stages of the 2000/01 season and made two appearances for the Red Devils.

Robbie Brady

Republic of Ireland international Brady has established himself as an impressive performer at Premier League level with Hull City, Norwich City and Burnley. Perhaps aided by a couple of long loan spells at Hull before a permanent move, it is easy to forget that his carer began at Manchester United. His only first-team appearance for the Red Devils was as an 86th-minute substitute against Newcastle United in a League Cup tie in 2012.

Lee Roche

Right-back Roche came through the ranks at United. He made a substitute appearance in the Premier League against Newcastle United, and also started a League Cup game against Arsenal and a Champions League match against Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna. He went on loan to Wrexham, then joined Burnley, Wrexham and non-league Droylsden, clocking up at least 40 appearances for all of his clubs other than United.

Michael Stewart

Four-cap Scotland international Stewart started his youth career at Rangers. He signed professional terms with United in 1998. He made his debut against Watford in October 2000 and clocked up 12 appearances in all competitions. After loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Hearts, he was released in 2005. He signed for Hibernian on a free transfer, later going on to play for Hearts, Turkish side Genclerbirligi and Charlton Athletic.

Rodrigo Possebon

Signed from Brazilian side Internacional in 2008, Possebon made eight appearances for United, including three Premier League outings. He joined Santos in August 2010 and his career since has made him the definition of a journeyman. The former Italy Under-20 international was most recently on the books of Ho Chi Minh City.

David Gray

The current Hibs captain started his career with United. Having originally been in Hearts’ youth academy, he joined the Red Devils as a 16-year-old. It was at United that he was converted from a winger to a full-back. He made his debut and only first-team appearance in a League Cup win over Crewe Alexandra in October 2006. He subsequently joined Crewe on loan and also had spells at Plymouth Argyle. He left United to join Preston North End in 2010, turning down a one-year extension at Old Trafford. He moved onto Stevenage and Burton Albion, before joining Hibs in 2014.

Dong Fangzhuo

Before Ji-sung Park and Shinji Kagawa, United’s signing of East Asian players started less illustriously with the £500,000 arrival of Dong from Dalian Shide for £500,000 in January 2004. Work permit issues rendered him something of a Royal Antwerp legend. He was initially unable to play for United, but scored 34 goals in 71 loan games in Belgium. He finally got a UK work permit in December 2006 and made his debut as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s strike partner in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in May 2007. He also played a League Cup match against Coventry City and a Champions League game against Roma in 2007. His contract was terminated by mutual consent in August 2008. He returned to Dalian Shide, before returning to Europe with the likes of Legia Warsaw, Portugal’s Portimonsense and Armenia’s Mika.

Joshua King

Norway international King is the man, who went from run-of-the-mill centre-forward at Blackburn Rovers to star striker for Bournemouth, for whom he has been very impressive for the past few seasons. But let’s not forget that it all started with a League Cup game for United against Wolves in 2009, one of two senior appearances for the Red Devils.

Tom Thorpe

A central defensive injury crisis saw Thorpe called into Louis van Gaal’s squad for a game against West Ham United in 2014. He came off the bench to replace Angel Di Maria, but was released at the end of his contract at the end of that season. He has subsequently played for Rotherham United, spent time on loan at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, and was most recently on the books of Indian Super League side ATK, who are managed by former United striker Teddy Sheringham.

Mads Timm

If you do recall Timm playing for United, it is most likely on the basis of the Danish forward spent time in a young offenders’ institute for dangerous driving after he and team-mate Callum Flanagan had a road race in which Flanagan’s hit another vehicle. Flanagan was sacked, but Timm stayed on Before all of that The Fast and the Furious nonsense, Timm had played against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in 2002. He subsequently played for hometown club Odense, from where he had joined United in 2000, Lyndby and Kerteminde in a stop-start career punctuated by injuries.

James Chester

Chester has been a regular in the defences of Hull City, West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa and Wales in recent years. But it was at United that he came through the ranks. He made two senior appearances for the club, making his debut in the League Cup semi-final second leg against Derby County in 2009.

Ritchie Jones

Jones played most of his football for Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City. But the midfielder’s career started at United. He made five appearances for the Red Devils. All of those came in cup competitions, including an FA Cup match against Burton Albion. The former England Under-20 international was most recently playing in NASL with FC Edmonton.

Adam Eckersley

Left-back Eckersley came through the youth ranks at United and made his first and only appearance in a League Cup win over Barnet in October 2005. A varied career since has seen him have spells in Denmark with Brondby, Horsens and AGF Aarhus, the USA (alongside Ritchie Jones at FC Edmonton) and Scotland with Hearts, Hibs and currently St Mirren.

Ryan Shawcross

With 420 appearances for them under his belt, Shawcross is unextricably linked with Stoke City. But he played for United’s youth teams and made his first-team debut in a League Cup win over Crewe Alexandra in October 2006. He also made a brief appearance from the bench against Southend Unuted in the next round, but joined Stoke (initially on loan) at the end of the season.

Mark Wilson

A former England Under-21 international, Wilson made 10 appearances for United. His debut came in a League Cup win at Bury in October 1998. He and team-mate Jonathan Greening joined Middlesbrough in a joint-deal in 2001. He spent the bulk of his career at Doncaster Rovers, making more than 150 appearances between 2006 and 2012.

Scott Wootton

Wootton has been a solid performer for Leeds United and MK Dons in recent season. He is currently on the books at Plymouth Argyle, but has had an injury-hit start to his career at Home Park. The former United academy captain made his senior debut for the club in a League Cup win over Newcastle in September 2012. He also played in the Champions League win against CFR Cluj and started a 5-4 defeat to Chelsea the following month. In total, he made four appearances for United.

Mame Biram Diouf

Stoke City striker Diouf was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Norwegian side Molde in 2009. He made nine appearances in all competitions and scored one Premier League goal for United. After a loan spell at Blackburn, he moved to Germany side Hannover. Stoke signed him in 2014 and he has since clocked up well 140 appearances for the Potters.

Ricardo

United’s post-Peter Schmeichel and pre-Edwin van der Sar goalkeeping issues are well documented. While the names Fabien Barthez, Mark Bosnich, Roy Carroll and Massimo Taibi might leap to mind, does Ricardo’s? The two-cap Spain international moved to Old Trafford from Real Valladolid in a £1.5m deal in August 2002. He made five appearances for the Red Devils, four of which came in the Champions League. He returned to Spain on loan with Racing Santander for the 2003/04 season, then played for Osasuna from 2005 until his retirement in 2013.