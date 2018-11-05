5 popular bets for every football fan

Football has grown to be more than just a sport; it is now considered a global phenomenon. Millions of football fans fill stadiums and arenas to watch their favourite teams play, and they treat football as part of their tradition and not just a pastime or social activity. But for some football fans, there is more to supporting their favourite teams than just cheering for them. Those who love to gamble get into sports betting that lets them place bets on football teams, players and their chances of winning a game or sporting event.

If you’re one of those who love a good game of chance while enjoying football, here are five popular bets that you should try at least once during your betting run:

Outright Betting

Outright betting is simple and straightforward, which is great if you’re a beginner. This type of bet used to cover only the outcome of an entire tournament or league, but today, you will find more options on which to place your bets. For instance, you can bet on which team will be promoted or relegated or which player will get transferred at the end of a season. Outright betting involves placing your bet before a season or tournament starts and is popular for bettors because of its potential for huge payout prices. Some top bets under outright betting include transfers, top scorers and tournament winners.

Goals Markets

A goal is the most awaited part of any football game and it is also a good chance to win some money. If you have a prolific goal scorer in your favourite team who has been in good form lately, it’s time to place your bet on him scoring that goal. Some popular options under goals markets betting include first goal scorer that lets you guess which player scores the first goal and anytime goal scorer that lets you place a bet on a player scoring a goal at any point of the game. You can also bet on a team to score or not score.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting is very popular for bettors on point-based sports like football. Here, a favoured team is given a handicap to even out its advantage from the opposing team. For instance, if Chelsea is given a -1 handicap against West Ham, Chelsea needs to win by two goals for your bet to win. This type of bet requires some strategy and analysis, but it can give great returns if you place your bets on the right team.

Both Teams to Score

This type of bet is pretty straightforward: you place a bet on both of the teams to score at least one goal during the game. If only one of them scores, your bet fails. You can also do the opposite by betting on both the teams not hitting the net during the game. A variation of this bet is both teams to score and win. Here, you will bet on both teams to score during the game and guess which team will take home the win.

Over/Under

Over/Under betting covers a lot of options under its umbrella. The basic concept here is to place your bet on whether or not a statistic will be over or under a given fixture. For instance, if you would like to bet on goal statistics, you can guess if the amount of goals scored in a game will be over or under a .5 margin. If you bet on +1.5 goals and the team scored 2 goals, your bet wins. But if they scored less than that, your bet fails. Other options under this category include betting on how many cards a game will produce, how many corners will there be during the game or if the total number of goals will be an odd or even number.

There is still so much more to discover in online football betting, but a good way to start is by reading reviews from trusted bookmaker sites to increase your chances of winning.