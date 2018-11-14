All about £85m Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are lining up an £85m bid for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to The Sun. So what would the Reds be getting for their money?

Dembele is a 21-year-old France international, who has 20 caps and two goals for his country. He was part of Les Bleus’ World Cup-winning squad.

Born in Vernon, Normandy, Dembele came through the youth ranks at Rennes. After a season in the reserves, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2015/16, scoring 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances.

That form earned him a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. He scored six goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances, was named in the team of the season and won the rookie of the season award.

Dembele spent just one season in Germany before making his move to Barcelona. The Catalan giants were keen to sign attacking talent to replace Neymar following his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca paid a reported €105m plus €40m in add-ons to get their man.

He signed a five-year contract running until 2022 that includes a €400m buyout clause.

But while making his first league start for his new club, Dembele suffered a serious hamstring injury, which left him out of action for four months. He has scored four goals in 11 La Liga appearances this term.

Klopp declared he was interested in signing Dembele in May when the French forward was left on the bench for the El Clasico clash with Real Madrid. And with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde for last weekend’s game against Real Betis after he missed training with a stomach bug, speculation has again surfaced that he could leave Camp Nou.

If he did make the switch to Anfield, Dembele would compete for a slot in Klopp’s attacking three. That would see Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino come under threat.

Although he can play on either flank, Dembele usually plays on the left so it is Mane who would be in direct competition with him.