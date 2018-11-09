Skip to main content

Arsenal players send get well soon messages to Danny Welbeck

Arsenal players have been sending messages of support to stricken team-mate Danny Welbeck.

England international Welbeck suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury in the first-half of last night’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Manchester United man landing awkwardly after jumping for a header in the Sporting penalty area. He was stretchered off after receiving treatment and oxygen on the pitch.

Here are the get well soon messages from his Arsenal colleagues.