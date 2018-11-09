Arsenal players send get well soon messages to Danny Welbeck

Arsenal players have been sending messages of support to stricken team-mate Danny Welbeck.

England international Welbeck suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury in the first-half of last night’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Manchester United man landing awkwardly after jumping for a header in the Sporting penalty area. He was stretchered off after receiving treatment and oxygen on the pitch.

Here are the get well soon messages from his Arsenal colleagues.

Get well soon @DannyWelbeck. You are and will always be a fighter!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OVyn0v8RYy — Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) November 9, 2018

Never nice to see someone go down the way you did, but I know you’ll be back stronger! @DannyWelbeck 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/jSEHA5tB7B — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) November 9, 2018

Get well soon bro we love you @DannyWelbeck 💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/5nxpSNJV7S — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) November 9, 2018